Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) a $15.97 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

