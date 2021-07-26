Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.