Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 449.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 775,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,415.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.76 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.