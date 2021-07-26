Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank First were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 630.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank First stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

