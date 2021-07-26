Credit Suisse AG Has $358,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

