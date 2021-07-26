Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Spruce Biosciences worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,590,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $9.55 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.13 and a quick ratio of 22.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

