Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) versus LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Financial Analysis

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.64%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 1.62 -$5.17 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 31.62 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.63% -5.22% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

