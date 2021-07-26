COTI Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. COTI has a total market cap of $90.58 million and $28.57 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00134505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.39 or 0.99971029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00828538 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

