Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE opened at $10.31 on Monday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.