Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 6,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $645,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

