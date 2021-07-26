Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CODQL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Coronado Global Resources has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Coronado Global Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.