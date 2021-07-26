Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.53 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.490-0.530 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,592,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

