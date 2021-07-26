Contrasting Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waterdrop and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allianz 1 3 7 0 2.55

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 102.00%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Allianz.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Allianz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 48.07 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Allianz $160.43 billion 0.64 $7.78 billion $2.15 11.49

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

Allianz beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

