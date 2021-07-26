Contrasting MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMA Capital and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $42.01 million 3.74 $8.37 million N/A N/A Rafael $4.91 million 186.27 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MMA Capital and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 19.93% 3.72% 2.01% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Summary

MMA Capital beats Rafael on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

