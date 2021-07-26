Contrasting Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) & Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $90,000.00 336.55 -$9.04 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -8.27

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -30.80% -27.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alterity Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.55%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alterity Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. Diseases, such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19, and others reprogram macrophages out of homeostatic state. Its Allocetra has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as unmet medical needs, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with therapeutic agents. The company has a research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center for the assessment of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

