Contrasting Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 10 7 0 2.33

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 71.00%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $196.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.96 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.24 Five9 $434.91 million 29.47 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,824.00

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

