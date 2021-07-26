Contrasting CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CSP and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.37%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 0.14% 0.25% 0.13% CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $61.79 million 0.73 -$1.45 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 45.65 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -25.92

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSP beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

