Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 531.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,111. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

