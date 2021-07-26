Comparing Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 3.65% 1.13% 0.45% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 6.79 $5.08 million $3.78 24.19 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Charter Hall Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.77%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.