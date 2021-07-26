Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.