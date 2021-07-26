Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0018

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $247,033.47 and $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.02 or 0.01304934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00345729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00073766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

