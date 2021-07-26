Colony Group LLC Purchases 93,082 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.33. The company had a trading volume of 292,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

