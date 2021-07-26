Colony Group LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.70. 17,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.53. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

