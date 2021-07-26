Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

