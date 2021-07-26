CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $31,092.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025743 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,669,669 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

