Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Clearfield stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $592.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.96. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

