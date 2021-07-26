Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

