Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

