Clarity Financial LLC Invests $287,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 287,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 71.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 877.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSAE stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $25.57.

