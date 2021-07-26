Clarity Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,642 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

