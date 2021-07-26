Citigroup Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atrion by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $615.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.65. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

