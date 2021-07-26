Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,847 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.