Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,331 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

