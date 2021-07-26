Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.