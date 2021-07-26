Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QAD by 572.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

QADA opened at $87.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 1.30.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

