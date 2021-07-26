Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

