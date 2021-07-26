Citigroup Boosts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $153.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $118.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

