Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 37,379 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,379 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.