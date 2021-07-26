Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.98.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

