Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

BSMP stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

