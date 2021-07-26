Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 854.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the period.

Shares of TOK stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.50. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

