Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 340.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $169,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.