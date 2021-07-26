Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

BTEC stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

