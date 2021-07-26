Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 176.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,952 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter valued at $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Suzano by 544.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 810,238 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $5,553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $4,185,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.78 on Monday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.