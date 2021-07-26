Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

