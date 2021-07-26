Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. 3,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

