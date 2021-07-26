Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $211.37. 60,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,499. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.