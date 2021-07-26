Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $861,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.79. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $318.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,598. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

