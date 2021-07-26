Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.82. 72,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

