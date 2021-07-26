Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $232.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.